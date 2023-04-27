Man Arrested For Gym Attack In Germany Also Suspected In Previous Murder

Suspect arrested for stabbing incident at a gym in western Germany.

Investigators suggest a possible Islamist motive behind the attack.

DNA evidence links the suspect to the crime scene, but the motive remains unknown.

Prosecutors announced on Thursday that a man who was arrested for a stabbing incident at a gym in western Germany last week, which left four people injured, is now considered a suspect in a deadly stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

The suspect is a 26-year-old Syrian man, referred to as M.D. in compliance with German privacy laws, who was taken into custody on Sunday at his residence in Duisburg. He is presently detained on charges of attempted murder and other offenses related to the gym stabbing.

At first, investigators believed that one of the victims in the gym stabbing incident was specifically targeted. However, after reviewing the suspect's cellphone data, they have now suggested that there could have been an Islamist motive behind the attack.

Despite this, the suspect has not disclosed any possible motives while in police custody, according to Herbert Reul, the top security official of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who made the statement in front of a state legislative committee on Thursday.

Prosecutors from Duesseldorf revealed on Thursday that the man who was arrested for the gym stabbing incident in western Germany is now a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Duisburg on April 9th.

The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, died a few hours after the attack. According to prosecutors, DNA evidence found at the crime scene and on the suspect's shoes linked him to the attack. However, no new information has been released regarding the possible motive for the crime.



