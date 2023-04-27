NCA Deactivates 6.1 Million SIM Cards In Ghana

NCA in Ghana has deactivated approximately 6.1 million mobile SIM cards.

As part of its efforts to tackle Sim card-related fraud in Ghana, the NCA has conducted a nationwide registration process, with over 25 million Sim cards already fully registered, while 6.1 million unregistered cards have been deactivated, and 11 million active but unregistered cards will be deactivated after 31 May.



