India Welcomes Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrived in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defense ministers' meeting on Friday, marking the first visit to India by a Chinese defense minister since the deadly clash between their troops in 2020.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries due to the disputed border in the Himalayan region.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a deadly clash in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh region, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is the de facto border between the two countries. Since then, the two sides have had several other confrontations, with the most recent flare-up happening in December 2022 at Tawang in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The root cause of the tensions between India and China is an ill-defined 3,440km (2,100-mile)-long disputed border in the high-altitude Himalayan region.

Rivers, lakes, and snowcaps along the frontier mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points.

Despite several rounds of talks and agreements, the two sides have not been able to resolve the border dispute, leading to continued tensions.

Mr. Li will address the conference and hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The SCO was formed by China, Russia, and four Central Asian countries in 2001, and India and Pakistan joined the group in 2017.







