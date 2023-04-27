Suspected Maoist Militants Kill 11 In Central India

Deadly attack in Chhattisgarh state killed 10 police officers and 1 civilian.

PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the lives lost.

CM confirmed that the attack was carried out by suspected Maoist militants.

On Wednesday, a deadly attack in India's central Chhattisgarh state resulted in the deaths of ten police officers and one civilian.

The officers were returning from an operation against insurgents when a blast killed them.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed that the attack was carried out by suspected Maoist militants who have been engaged in a long-standing conflict with the Indian government.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the lives lost, expressing his condolences to their families.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle between the Indian government and Maoist rebel groups, also known as Naxals, who seek to overthrow the state and establish a classless society.

Maoists are largely active in remote regions of central India, where villagers are cut off from the country's growing economy and live in fear of both the rebels and violent government raids.

The Indian government has responded with a security crackdown in affected areas, but this approach has been criticized by some observers as heavy-handed and prone to abuse.

The incident underscores the need for a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict that addresses the root causes of the insurgency and ensures the safety and security of all civilians and security personnel involved.