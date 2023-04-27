IPL Franchises Propose Full-time Contracts To England Players

Full-time contracts would also allow IPL franchises to have more control over their players

Contracts being offered are rumored to be worth between £2 million and £5 million annually

The owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, who have invested in various franchise cricket leagues globally, are now seeking to sign players on full-time yearly contracts.

As per The Times, these franchises have approached six English players, including international cricket stars who are currently participating in IPL season 16.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are reportedly offering full-time yearly contracts to English players, which would make them employees of the Indian franchises instead of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) or English counties. This move by the IPL franchise owners comes after their recent investments in various franchise cricket leagues across the globe.

3 Contracts being offered are rumored to be worth between £2 million and £5 million annually 3 IPL Franchises Propose Full-time Contracts To England Players 3 Full-time contracts would also allow IPL franchises to have more control over their players

According to a report at least six England players, including international cricket stars who are currently playing in IPL season 16, have been approached for the proposed contracts. The offer would provide players with job security and a steady income, regardless of their participation in international cricket.

If successful, this move would mark a significant shift in the cricketing landscape, where players are typically contracted to national cricket boards or domestic teams. The full-time contracts would also allow IPL franchises to have more control over their players' availability for various leagues, including those in the UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean, and the upcoming Major League in the USA.

It remains to be seen whether these English players will accept the offer of a full-time yearly contract with IPL franchises, but the move marks another step in the global expansion of franchise cricket and the growing influence of the IPL in the sport.

Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia's cricket authorities are exploring the possibility of launching a new, highly lucrative cricket league in collaboration with the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The proposed league, which could become the world's largest cricket league, is currently in the discussion phase.

If players and their unions express interest in the full-time yearly contracts offered by the IPL franchises, it could result in cricket moving closer towards the football model of employment. The contracts being offered are rumored to be worth between £2 million and £5 million annually, which is several times more than the highest England central contracts.

In response to these developments, the CEO of the ECB, Richard Gould, suggested that England players' match fees could be raised while some players may be offered multi-year contracts. The situation remains fluid, and the cricketing world awaits further developments in the global expansion of franchise cricket.