Iranian Authorities Seize Oil Tanker Attempting To Escape In Gulf Waters

Iran's military seizes oil tanker with Marshall Islands flag in Gulf of Oman.

Tanker allegedly collided with an Iranian boat and attempted to escape.

US Navy reports tanker seized in international waters en route from Kuwait to Houston.

According to state media reports, Iran's military has announced the capture of an oil tanker with a Marshall Islands flag in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker allegedly collided with an Iranian boat, resulting in injuries to multiple crew members. The statement from the Iranian army claimed that the tanker attempted to escape after the collision, but was ultimately seized by their naval force.

“Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat.”

The US Navy reported that Iranian forces seized a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman. MarineTraffic.com's satellite tracking data showed the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Muscat, Oman's capital, on Thursday afternoon. The tanker had come from Kuwait and was heading to Houston, Texas in the US. The area where the ship was seized is a significant chokepoint for a large portion of the world's seaborne oil. The US Navy statement claimed that Iranian naval forces had taken the Advantage Sweet oil tanker while it was passing through international waters.

“The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker,” the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet added, denouncing Iran’s “continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters”.

In the past few years, there have been several incidents in the sensitive waters of the Gulf that have led to a war of words between Iran and the US.

