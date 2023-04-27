David Tebbutt's Murder: Kenyan Man Walks Free After Being Exonerated

Ali Kololo's conviction for the murder of British tourist David Tebbutt has been overturned by the Kenyan High Court.

Kololo was convicted of robbery with violence in 2013 and was later given a life sentence.

Tebbutt's wife, Jude, who supported Kololo's fight for justice, expressed her joy at the news.

Ali Kololo, an innocent man who was sentenced to death for the 2011 murder of British tourist David Tebbutt, has had his conviction overturned by the Kenyan High Court.

Despite the difficult decade since her husband's murder, Jude has campaigned tirelessly for Kololo's release, maintaining that he was not involved in the killing.

'I'm not able to tell him face to face, but if I could, I would like to say: 'Ali I am so sorry that this happened to you and that you, your family and children have suffered so much.

''What happened to you was not right and [was] unfair, but I hope that over time you can all make a life for yourselves and find peace,'' Mrs. Tebbutt said.

After a decade-long campaign by human rights group Reprieve, Ali Kololo has been released from Mombasa's Shimo La Tewa maximum security prison.

His conviction, which was based on hearsay evidence that linked him to the scene of David Tebbutt's murder through distinctive footwear, was overturned in February 2023.

Kenya's director of public prosecutions found that the evidence was presented without disclosure of its source.

Meanwhile, the UK's Independent Office for Police Conduct had been investigating the role of Det Ch Insp Neil Hibberd in the case since June 2018 and concluded that he would have faced gross misconduct charges had he still been serving.

However, the IOPC had not released its findings to the public.

Neil Hibberd, who retired in 2017, 'absolutely disagrees with the [IOPC] findings', his lawyer told the BBC at the time.

However, speaking following Mr. Kololo's exoneration, Mrs. Tebbutt said she was 'very concerned that the British police have been deeply implicated in this travesty of justice.'

During Mr. Kololo's trial, he did not have legal representation until after the prosecution had presented its case.

Despite not speaking English, he was required to cross-examine prosecution witnesses, including Neil Hibberd. He was eventually represented by a pro bono lawyer, Alfred Olaba, who expressed mixed emotions of joy and sadness upon Mr. Kololo's release and reunion with his family.

'It is hard to talk of justice when an innocent young man has lost 11 years of his life to a rigged investigation and unfair trial,' Mr. Olaba said. 'But today, Kenyan courts finally began to right this terrible wrong.'

Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, said it was 'a tragedy that it took so long to reach this point', adding: 'Ali Kololo's trial was one of the most unfair imaginable.

'The imbalance of power in the courtroom was staggering, between the senior Metropolitan Police detective testifying for the prosecution and the illiterate defendant, being tried in a language he did not understand, without the aid of a lawyer for most of the trial.'







