language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Huawei Nova 7i Price In Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 7i Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 11:00 PM

Open In App

  • Huawei Nova 7i is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor.
  • Huawei Nova 7i has a quad-camera setup on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 7i is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with some outstanding features.

3

The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.

3

Huawei Nova 7i is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor.

3

Huawei Nova 7i has a quad-camera setup on the back.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also has a NM (Nano Memory) card slot that allows for up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The phone features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels.

Huawei Nova 7i has a quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone also features a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS
UI EMUI 10
Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight 183 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Skyline grey, Midnight Black, Crush Green, Sakura Pink
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MP6
Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0', depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1', HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/75 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), G Sensor, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra No Google Play Services, Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh

- Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30min) (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,647,374[+16,383*]

DEATHS

6,860,779[+15*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,596[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story