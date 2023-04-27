Huawei Nova 7i Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Huawei Nova 7i is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor.
- Huawei Nova 7i has a quad-camera setup on the back.
- The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.
Huawei Nova 7i is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with some outstanding features.
It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The phone also has a NM (Nano Memory) card slot that allows for up to 256GB of expandable storage.
The phone features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels.
The phone also features a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.
Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
Huawei Nova 7i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Skyline grey, Midnight Black, Crush Green, Sakura Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0', depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1', HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/75 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), G Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30min) (advertised)
