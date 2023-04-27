Huawei Nova 7i Price In Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 7i is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor.

Huawei Nova 7i has a quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 7i is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with some outstanding features.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also has a NM (Nano Memory) card slot that allows for up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The phone features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels.

The phone also features a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Huawei Nova 7i specifications