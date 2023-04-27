language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 09:19 PM

Open In App

  • Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The device runs on the Android 11 operating system.

Oppo A54 is a solid mid-range smartphone that offers a good balance of performance, features, and affordability.

3

The device runs on the Android 11 operating system.

3

Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

3

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

This phone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also comes with a microSD card slot that allows for up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 user interface on top. It also features a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The phone is available in two colors: Crystal Black and Starry Blue.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 7.2
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06', HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,647,374[+16,383*]

DEATHS

6,860,779[+15*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,596[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story