Realme 11 Pro+ Official Image Has Been Released, Which Confirms The Design

At least one phone from the Realme 11 series will feature a circular camera island and a trendy leather-like design on the back. This information was already known, and the series is set to launch on May 10th.

The company has revealed a complete view of the Realme 11 Pro+ today, confirming that it has a back cover made of leather and fabric with an official color name of Sunrise Beige.

As per a press release received in our inbox, Matteo Menotto, who is presently the Head of Design for Textile at Bvlgari and was previously a Senior Designer at Gucci, collaborated in the development of the Realme 11 Pro+ design. The inspiration for the design is said to be a romantic city's sunrise, and it incorporates a combination of 'soft leather and weaved fabric hand-sewn together' to enhance the phone's premium feel.

The released images of the Realme 11 Pro+ also reveal that the phone will have a flat top and bottom, while the sides of the AMOLED screen will be curved. Additionally, the images confirm that the phone's main camera will be 200 MP with OIS, and it is expected to feature the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. As the launch of the phone is approaching in two weeks, we can expect more information to be revealed soon.

According to the press release, we should expect only the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ to be launched at the event next month. The two phones will be available in three colors, namely Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige, and Astral Black. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the other two colors will also come with a leather-fabric option.