Samsung Galaxy A04 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A04 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 10:17 PM

Samsung Galaxy A04 is a basic smartphone that offers decent performance and features for its price point which is currently available for sale.

The phone has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device runs on the Android 12 OS which is upgradable to Android 13.

The phone also features a 5000mAh battery, which is larger than many other smartphones.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A04 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colors: Black, Green, White and Copper.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS, upgradable to Android 13
UI One UI Core 5.0
Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Green, White, Copper
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz)
Chipset MediaTek Helio
Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 7.8W

