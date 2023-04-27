Samsung Galaxy A04 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS screen.

It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device runs on the Android 12 Operating System.

Samsung Galaxy A04 is a basic smartphone that offers decent performance and features for its price point which is currently available for sale.

The phone has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device runs on the Android 12 OS which is upgradable to Android 13.

The phone also features a 5000mAh battery, which is larger than many other smartphones.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A04 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colors: Black, Green, White and Copper.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications