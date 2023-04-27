Samsung Galaxy A53 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynox 1280 5 nm processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 megapixels of primary camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has recently been launched on the market at an attractive price range, and it has valuable features. The device is equipped with an Exynox 1280, a 5-nanometer octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It gives the best multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display screen.
The device runs on the Android 13 OneUI 5.1 operating system, which gives a great user experience. The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, with PDAF, OIS, LED flash, panorama, and HDR features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.
The device comes in four awesome colors: black, white, blue, and peach. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999.
Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 soc
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
