Samsung Galaxy A53 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynox 1280 5 nm processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has recently been launched on the market at an attractive price range, and it has valuable features. The device is equipped with an Exynox 1280, a 5-nanometer octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It gives the best multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display screen.

The device runs on the Android 13 OneUI 5.1 operating system, which gives a great user experience. The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, with PDAF, OIS, LED flash, panorama, and HDR features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The device comes in four awesome colors: black, white, blue, and peach. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications