language: English
Samsung Galaxy A53 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 12:50 PM

  • The Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynox 1280 5 nm processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has recently been launched on the market at an attractive price range, and it has valuable features. The device is equipped with an Exynox 1280, a 5-nanometer octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It gives the best multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display screen.

The device runs on the Android 13 OneUI 5.1 operating system, which gives a great user experience. The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, with PDAF, OIS, LED flash, panorama, and HDR features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The device comes in four awesome colors: black, white, blue, and peach. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999.

Samsung Galaxy A53  specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI OneUI 4.1
Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 1280 soc
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

