Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 12 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most popular and premium devices of the decade. The device is still available for purchase, has great features, and offers great value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) octa-core processor, which runs at 2.73 GHz and gives extreme high performance to make heavy games and applications run properly.

The smartphone has a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The screen size and display resolution of the phone are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shields the display screen.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 OneUI 4 operating system, which gives a great user experience. The device features 8 GB of the fastest memory and 256 GB of built-in storage. It is a massive amount of storage where you can download and store your favorite applications and data.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 10 megapixels.

Both cameras can capture high-resolution pictures and videos at 4K. An under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner secures the gadget.

The device comes in five awesome colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, and Aura Red. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging and 12 W of wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is PKR 169,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications