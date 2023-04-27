Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 12 megapixels of primary camera.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most popular and premium devices of the decade. The device is still available for purchase, has great features, and offers great value for money.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) octa-core processor, which runs at 2.73 GHz and gives extreme high performance to make heavy games and applications run properly.
The smartphone has a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The screen size and display resolution of the phone are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shields the display screen.
The device runs on the latest Android 12 OneUI 4 operating system, which gives a great user experience. The device features 8 GB of the fastest memory and 256 GB of built-in storage. It is a massive amount of storage where you can download and store your favorite applications and data.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 10 megapixels.
Both cameras can capture high-resolution pictures and videos at 4K. An under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner secures the gadget.
The device comes in five awesome colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, and Aura Red. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging and 12 W of wireless charging support.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is PKR 169,000.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|151 x 72 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9825 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|HDR10 compliant, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6', AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
