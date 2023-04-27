Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back.

It has 6GB of RAM and128GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a highly capable mid-range smartphone that offers an impressive set of features for its price point.

Its high-refresh-rate display, powerful processor, and capable camera system make it a strong contender in its category.

The phone features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel sensor.

The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with Xiaomi's MIUI 12 user interface on top.

The phone also features a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52', dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06', Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)



