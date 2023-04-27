Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R Pro To Launch On April 29; Design And Key Specs Unvieled

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, will unveil the Redmi Note 12R Pro on April 29.

The company has shared a poster that reveals the design and color options of the Redmi Note 12R Pro.

The details about its specifications, features, and pricing will be revealed at the time of launch.

The picture highlights the rear side of the smartphone, which features a rectangular camera module that houses two cameras and an LED flash. Although the primary camera has a 48 MP sensor, there is no confirmation yet on the function of the secondary camera, which could be a macro lens or a depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 12R Pro's right-side frame includes a volume rocker and a power button that will most likely also function as a fingerprint scanner, despite the smartphone having a Samsung-made OLED screen. This is because none of the other smartphones in the Redmi Note 12 series have an in-display fingerprint reader.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12R Pro will support 5G and offer 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. While other memory options may also be available, there is currently no official confirmation.

The Redmi Note 12R Pro will become available for purchase in China on April 29 at 10 a.m., and it's at this time that we'll learn all the details about its specifications, features, and pricing.