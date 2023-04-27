Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Minna Tariq Looks Exquisite In Her Eid Outfit

Minna shared her Eid photos on Instagram.

She looked breathtakingly beautiful.

She does not leave any chance to win the hearts of many.

The mother-daughter duo of actress Rubina Ashraf and Minna Tariq has recently been famous when Rubina stepped into the Industry with the blockbuster drama serial Ruswai. Despite of her doing a supporting role, she stole the limelight. Her performance in the drama Ruswai was deeply spirited and everyone liked her.

Where everyone was sharing their photos on Instagram while celebrating Eid, Minna did not stay behind and shared her photos on Instagram as well. She donned a blood-red colour outfit and looked mesmerising as always. She wrote in the caption, 'Eid Day ✌️ Oufit.'

She opted for a minimal makeup look and wore bronze colour pumpies. She looked breathtakingly beautiful. Minna has a great fashion sense and does not leave any chance to win the hearts of many.

Minna Tariq is a newcomer and has not worked in too many dramas yet. She has appeared in the drama serials Ruswai and Benaam.