Feroze Khan Surprises Fans With Latest Look

He started his career as a VJ and later entered the acting industry in 2014.

He has acted in successful Pakistani dramas such as "Chup Raho" and "Khaani".

Feroze Khan surprised his followers with a new haircut and clean-shaven look in his recent Instagram story.

Feroze Khan is a Pakistani actor, model, and former video jockey. He started his career as a VJ and later entered the acting industry in 2014. He has since then worked in numerous successful Pakistani dramas, including 'Chup Raho', 'Gul-e-Rana', 'Khaani', and 'Ishqiya', among others.

Although he has delivered commendable performances in successful television dramas such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aye Musht e Khaak, Feroze Khan's image has been tarnished due to allegations of physical and emotional mistreatment made by his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan. This controversy has not only impacted his personal life but also dealt a significant blow to his professional career.

Feroze Khan shared a story on his Instagram account showing him having a relaxed dinner at a restaurant. The story also showcased the actor's new haircut and clean-shaven appearance, which took many of his followers by surprise.