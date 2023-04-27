language: English
Feroze Khan Surprises Fans With Latest Look
Feroze Khan Surprises Fans With Latest Look

27 Apr , 2023

Feroze Khan is a Pakistani actor, model, and former video jockey. He started his career as a VJ and later entered the acting industry in 2014. He has since then worked in numerous successful Pakistani dramas, including 'Chup Raho', 'Gul-e-Rana', 'Khaani', and 'Ishqiya', among others.

Although he has delivered commendable performances in successful television dramas such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aye Musht e Khaak, Feroze Khan's image has been tarnished due to allegations of physical and emotional mistreatment made by his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan. This controversy has not only impacted his personal life but also dealt a significant blow to his professional career.

Feroze Khan shared a story on his Instagram account showing him having a relaxed dinner at a restaurant. The story also showcased the actor's new haircut and clean-shaven appearance, which took many of his followers by surprise.

