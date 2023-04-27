Palestinians Accuse EU's Von Der Leyen Of Using Racist Trope, Condemnation Ensues

Von der Leyen released a video message congratulating Israel on its Independence Day.

The Palestinian Authority has accused Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, of making inappropriate, false, and discriminatory comments regarding Israel.

This came after von der Leyen released a video message congratulating Israel on its Independence Day, in which she commended Israel for making the desert bloom.

This has led to a rare diplomatic dispute between the Palestinian Authority, which receives aid from the EU, and the EU itself.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has issued a strong and unusual condemnation of a prominent figure in Brussels, with whom it usually maintains cordial relations.

The ministry specifically criticized Ursula von der Leyen for her statement that Israel had transformed barren land, denouncing it as a racially-charged insult against Palestinians.

The phrase 'making the desert bloom' has been frequently used by Israel and its supporters to depict the country's accomplishments in developing the land since its founding in 1948.

However, Palestinians argue that it dismisses their heritage and implies that the land was once deserted or neglected.

The Palestinian Authority is demanding an apology from the president of the European Commission.

'Seventy-five years ago, a dream was realized with Israel's Independence Day,' Ms von der Leyen said in her message. 'After the greatest tragedy in human history, the Jewish people could finally build a home in the promised land.'

'Today, we celebrate 75 years of a vibrant democracy in the heart of the Middle East, 75 years of dynamism, ingenuity, and groundbreaking innovations. You have literally made the desert bloom, as I could see during my visit to the Negev last year.'

The video message posted on the @EUinIsrael Twitter account by Ursula von der Leyen has amassed over 2.9 million views.

However, the Palestinian Authority has released a statement criticizing the congratulatory message, which was directed towards Israel's President Isaac Herzog, and labeled it as 'propaganda' and an extension of the continuous 'dispossession' of Palestinians.

The PA claims it 'dehumanizes and erases the Palestinian people and falsifies their rich history and civilization'.

Moreover, the Palestinian Authority has accused the European statement of glossing over Israel's occupation of territories that the Palestinians lay claim to for their future state.

They also maintain that the message denies what they refer to as the 'Nakba' (which means 'catastrophe' in Arabic) of 1948 when around 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes during the war that followed the establishment of Israel.

Palestinians commemorate Nakba Day on May 15 according to the Gregorian calendar, whereas Israel's Independence Day follows the Hebrew calendar.

On social media, some Palestinians have criticized or ridiculed the European leader, especially for her comments on shared values with Israel. The European Commission is a component of the executive branch of the European Union.

A spokesperson for the commission emphasized the EU's diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority, citing a meeting between von der Leyen and PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh during her visit to the region in June 2022.

The spokesperson also stated that a meeting to coordinate the provision of international aid to Palestinians is scheduled to take place in Brussels next week.

'The EU is actively looking for solutions for the difficult situation of the Palestinian people,' they added.



