First Round Of Negotiation Between Govt And PTI Postpones Till Tomorrow

Both sides informed each other about their top leadership's stance.

PTI led- opposition party insisted on a date for dissolution of NA.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said decision will be taken in consultation with all parties.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) talks postponed till tomorrow (Friday).

In the first round of talks held at the Parliament House's Committee Room Number 3, both sides informed each other about their top leadership's stance.

The government's delegation comprises Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar.

The opposition's delegation included PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, and the party's top legal expert Barrister Ali Zafar.

The Shah Mahmoood Qureshi led- opposition party insisted on a date for dissolution of National Assembly (NA).

Sources said Imran Khan wanted the dissolution of lower house of Parliament till July.

Sources further claimed that the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) after July will not be acceptable to PTI.

Talking to the media, Senior PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani said PTI negotiating Committee to meet again tomorrow at 3 PM and the decision will be taken in consultation with all parties.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said “We will talk tomorrow with more details and matters should be settled while living in the constitution.”

Senior Vice Chairman, of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said the first session of negotiations has just concluded and the meeting lasted for two hours.

He said, “We are political parties, we believe that the solution to the problems can be found through political dialogue.” He said PTI's mission is to find a solution through these discussions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “We believe that whatever solution we propose will be in accordance with the Constitution and we will not do anything beyond the Constitution.”

He said, “We will prioritize the welfare of the people of Pakistan and the interests of Pakistan and we presented our view.”