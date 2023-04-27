Imran Says Appearing Before IHC On Most Bizarre FIR Tomorrow

- Imran confirms appearing tomorrow before IHC on a most strange FIR
- Says we are truly under law of the jungle
- Powerful & those who see themselves above law had an FIR registered against me for treason
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has tweeted that he would appear tomorrow before the Islamabad High Court on a most strange FIR, confirming that we are truly under law of the jungle.
He tweeted, “Tomorrow I will be appearing before IHC on a most bizarre FIR, which now confirms we are truly under law of the jungle. The powerful & those who see themselves above the law had an FIR registered against me for treason against Pak bec of 'Tauheen-i-Dirty Harry' & 'Tauheen-i-Psycopath.'
