language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Imran Says Appearing Before IHC On Most Bizarre FIR Tomorrow
Imran Says Appearing Before IHC On Most Bizarre FIR Tomorrow

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 05:19 PM

Open In App

  • Imran confirms appearing tomorrow before IHC on a most strange FIR
  • Says we are truly under law of the jungle
  • Powerful & those who see themselves above law had an FIR registered against me for treason

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has tweeted that he would appear tomorrow before the Islamabad High Court on a most strange FIR, confirming that we are truly under law of the jungle.

3

Powerful & those who see themselves above law had an FIR registered against me for treason

3

Imran confirms appearing tomorrow before IHC on a most strange FIR

3

Says we are truly under law of the jungle

1

Imran Says Appearing Before IHC On Most Bizarre FIR Tomorrow

He tweeted, “Tomorrow I will be appearing before IHC on a most bizarre FIR, which now confirms we are truly under law of the jungle. The powerful & those who see themselves above the law had an FIR registered against me for treason against Pak bec of 'Tauheen-i-Dirty Harry' & 'Tauheen-i-Psycopath.'

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,791,545[+14,306*]

DEATHS

6,861,758[+11*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,624[+21*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story