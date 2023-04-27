PM Shehbaz Says Ready To Face Removal But Will Never Hurt Parliament’s Trust

PM says it is not possible that court granted stay on a law passed by parliament

Blames Imran Khan, Justice Saqib Nisar hatched conspiracy against Pakistan

Maintains judiciary can only interpret laws

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday categorically said that he was ready to face the ouster for respecting the parliament’s decisions, but would never undermine the trust the legislature had reposed in him.

The prime minister, after voluntarily winning the vote of confidence by 180 members, said it was his duty to respect the parliament’s decision.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was unjustly martyred, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, Yusuf Raza Gilani was disqualified. Today the parliament has given me the vote of confidence. By God, if they oust me on this pretext, I am ready to face it thousand time but will never hurt their trust,” the prime minister resolved as the members thumped their desks.

He said it was not possible that the court granted a stay on a law passed by the parliament even before its finalization.

“The framing and amendment of the constitution is the parliament’s right. The court has no power to rewrite the constitution… If the parliament raises its voice… the threat of contempt is given,” he remarked.

Shehbaz especially thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Amir Haider Hoti, Mohsin Dawar, Aftab Sherpao, and all the coalition leaders for their trust.

The Prime Minister said we are politicians and we always believe in negotiations to sort out differences.

He said the coalition government has invited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for talks at the Senate of Pakistan. He said these talks will begin on Thursday and their agenda will be simultaneous and transparent elections in the entire Pakistan. He said Pakistan is a federation comprising four federating units and holding elections in Punjab only will send negative connotations to other provinces.

Talking about the negative politics of the PTI, Shehbaz Sharif said PTI Chief Imran Khan, in connivance with former chief justice Saqib Nisar, hatched a conspiracy against Pakistan.

He said the duo had ruined Pakistan’s economy and other projects like PKLI. He said it was Saqib Nisar, who played a vital role in rigging the previous elections and paving the way for Imran Khan to come to power.

He said writ of the law and the constitution cannot be established unless characters like Saqib Nisar are not brought to justice.

The Prime Minister further said that it is prerogative of the Parliament to make or amend laws and the judiciary can only interpret it. He said the judiciary cannot rewrite the constitution. He said today’s trust vote is a reflection of parliament’s will that this house stands with the majority decision of the apex court and is not ready to accept the minority judgment.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed the commitment to uphold the dignity and honour of the Parliament at all costs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commanded the trust of the majority of the Lower House as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

To this respect, a resolution was moved by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. One hundred and eighty members voted in favour of the resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said today’s resolution reflects that Pakistan’s Parliament stands by the Constitution, democracy, supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution as well as by the 4-3 majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.