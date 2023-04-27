PMA Expresses Concern Over Detection Of Monkeypox

Monkeypox cases have been found in 110 countries.

Monkeypox spreads through infected animal or person.

PMA suggests government to be prepared and vigilant.

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the detection of two Monkeypox cases in Pakistan.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) Monkeypox cases have been found in 110 countries since January 2022 and as of April 25, 2023 there have been 87,113 laboratory-confirmed cases and 130 deaths reported to WHO.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to but milder than smallpox symptoms. Early signs of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, trunk, lymphadenopathy and chickenpox-like rashes on the hands and face.

Monkeypox spreads when someone is in close contact with infected animal and person. It is a droplet infection and enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or through the eyes, nose or mouth, as well as through shared items such as bedding or towels.

PMA suggests government to be prepared and vigilant and immediately declare the cases after detection. PMA also suggest the following protective measures to avoid the outbreak of monkeypox in Pakistan.

Government should improve the facilities at airports, seaports and all border entries of the country to scan and monitor the passengers; especially arriving from high risk countries.

Immediately start rapid antigen test for monkeypox at Air Ports and at all other entry points of the country only for the passengers arriving from affected countries.

Government should strictly impose the same SOPs as it has been imposing for Covid-19. Wearing mask should be made mandatory.

The patients tested positive for monkeypox at entry points of the country should be kept in isolation facilities.

PMA request general public to adopt the following preventive measure to avoid monkeypox including keep social distance, wash or sanitize your hands with proper intervals, avoid shaking hands and hugging each other and do not share your bedding or towels.

The monkeypox is not as fatal as Covid-19, so people ought not to panic. The rashes, before falls off, can be extremely itchy or painful but the infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days, but we stress upon all to follow the preventive measures.

PMA request government and all other health oriented organizations to come forward to provide awareness among masses regarding monkeypox.