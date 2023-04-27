Shujaat says this success shows that people still stand with PM

Observes impression of clash between govt and judiciary will be loss for country

Says action should be taken against those who propagate against Army on social media

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and head of Pakistan Muslim League-Q has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for winning the vote of confidence with 180 votes.

3 Says action should be taken against those who propagate against Army on social media 3 Shujaat says this success shows that people still stand with PM 3 Observes impression of clash between govt and judiciary will be loss for country

He said that this success shows that the people still stand with the prime minister.

Shujaat observed, “For the past several months, the National Assembly has been discussing such issues which are most unavoidable in the current situation.”

1 Shujaat Congratulates Shehbaz For Winning Vote Of Confidence

He added, “An attempt is being made to give the impression that the Parliament and the Judiciary have come face-to-face and that there may be a clash between the two higher institutions. Those who are trying to create such an impression are a cause of loss for the country.”

He said that negative propaganda was being spread by some people on social media against Pakistan Army, adding that they should be warned as such youths are harming Pakistan due to their lack of intelligence and ignorance.

The PML-Q chief maintained that social media needs to be regulated and institutions should identify such networks and groups and take strict action against them.

“Today, for the first time in my political career, I am feeling that why and how every person sitting in the parliament is being character-assassinated. Which group has started slandering politicians, judges and generals to gain political interests and what were its motives.”

Shujaat observed that in the eyes of the people, it was intended to destroy the trust in institutions and weaken the state of Pakistan.

The government should create a forum together with the opposition to identify the elements against Pakistan at the domestic and foreign level and take action against them which should serve as a lesson for everyone who listens, he concluded.