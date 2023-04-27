Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On May 1

Sindh Govt issued notification declaring Labour Day as a public holiday.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Labour Day, the first day of May, and all educational government and semi-government institutions will be closed on Monday.

According to the details, the Sindh government has issued a notification declaring Labour Day on the first day of May as a public holiday, in which it has been said that all government and semi-government educational institutes will remain closed.

The notification said that awareness programs will also be conducted on May 1 regarding Labour Day.

On the occasion of Labour Day, events will be organized in different cities of the country and the sacrifices of Chicago workers will be remembered.