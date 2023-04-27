Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On May 1

- Sindh Govt issued notification declaring Labour Day as a public holiday.
- All government and semi-government educational institutes will remain closed.
- Awareness programs will also be conducted on May 1 regarding Labour Day.
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Labour Day, the first day of May, and all educational government and semi-government institutions will be closed on Monday.
According to the details, the Sindh government has issued a notification declaring Labour Day on the first day of May as a public holiday, in which it has been said that all government and semi-government educational institutes will remain closed.
The notification said that awareness programs will also be conducted on May 1 regarding Labour Day.
On the occasion of Labour Day, events will be organized in different cities of the country and the sacrifices of Chicago workers will be remembered.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Chicago
- Karachi
- Labour day
- Sindh Government
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
686,791,545[+14,306*]
DEATHS
6,861,758[+11*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,624[+21*]
DEATHS
30,656[+0*]