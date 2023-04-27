Harry Is Faced With A 'hellish' Decision Between Meghan And Charles

A royal expert suggests Prince Harry may have to choose between King Charles and Meghan Markle at the Coronation event on May 6.

A royal expert suggests that Prince Harry may have to make a difficult decision between his loyalty to his father, King Charles, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as he is set to attend the Coronation event on May 6. Although he has confirmed his attendance, there is speculation on how long he will stay in the country, as it coincides with his son Archie's fourth birthday.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser's article in news.com.au, Prince Harry's decision regarding how long he stays in the UK after attending his father's coronation on May 6 will be difficult. If he leaves too quickly after the significant event, it may be seen as an insult by his father, brother, and other senior members of the Royal Family. Elser wrote that the situation is 'hellish' for Prince Harry.

A friend of Prince William expressed to Tom Sykes of the media that if Prince Harry attended his father's coronation for less than 24 hours, it would be a significant insult.

Prince Harry is facing a difficult choice between attending his father's coronation, which royal expert Daniela Elser describes as 'the most important week of the King’s life,' and returning home to be with his son on his fourth birthday. The Duke of Sussex risks upsetting his family and the country if he decides to prioritize his son's birthday and leaves soon after the coronation, or if he stays in the UK and misses his son's special day.