King Charles And Prince Andrew Reconcile After Their Major Conflict

The group of four royals attended the Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle together.

King Charles and Prince Andrew had a past dispute in 2016 regarding the Duke of York's daughters' role in the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew wrote a letter to his mother requesting taxpayer-funded royal positions and new accommodations for his daughters.

King Charles and Prince Andrew were seen together during Easter, suggesting a resolution of their past conflicts, which had required intervention from the Queen as they weren't always on good terms.

With his coronation scheduled for May 6, King Charles seems to have a strong bond with his siblings—Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

During Easter Sunday, the group of four royals attended the Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, demonstrating their unity in public.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles and Prince Andrew had a major dispute back in 2016 that involved the late Queen Elizabeth, who found herself in the middle of their conflict despite their current close relationship.

By October of the same year, a disagreement arose within the Royal Family regarding whether the Duke of York's daughters should be granted full-time membership in The Firm.

Prince Andrew wrote a letter to his mother requesting taxpayer-funded royal positions and new accommodations at Kensington Palace for his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, the request was denied by Prince Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time.

As per The Telegraph, the letter expressed concern that the princesses could be overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in the future when Prince Charles would ascend to the throne.

In the letter, Prince Andrew requested that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are currently ninth and eleventh in the line of succession, be granted more spacious accommodations at Kensington Palace instead of the 'small' apartments they were residing in at St. James's Palace.

According to reports, the late Queen was taken aback by the letter and felt unable to respond, prompting her to pass it on to her private secretary, Lord Geidt. He subsequently brought up the matter with Charles directly.

In an effort to create a more streamlined monarchy for the future, Charles proposed that a government official be responsible for informing Andrew that his daughters would not have an official role in the Royal Family.

At that time, no one anticipated that the Royal Family would be unexpectedly reduced in size due to Prince Harry and Meghan's departure and Prince Andrew's own downfall, following his decision to step back from public duties in November 2019 due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Less than a year later, in 2017, the estranged brothers reconciled to some extent, joining forces to remove Lord Geidt from his position after he gave a speech in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace, announcing Prince Philip's retirement in May of that same year.

Charles and Andrew believed that Lord Geidt had exceeded his authority by urging all members of the Royal Family and their households to unite in backing the late Queen. As a result, Lord Geidt resigned from his post approximately four months after the incident.

Since that incident, Charles appears to be making an effort to reconcile with his controversial brother by appearing with him publicly at various events.