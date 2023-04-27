Meghan Markle may reveal the identity of a royal who made remarks about her son Archie if she writes a memoir

Royal aides are concerned that Meghan Markle may reveal the identity of the royal who raised concerns about Prince Archie if she writes a memoir.

The possibility of Meghan revealing the identity of the royal could boost sales for her potential memoir.

Prince Harry will reunite with members of the Royal Family for the first time since the release of his memoir, "Spare," in January.

Royal staff members are concerned that if Meghan Markle decides to write an autobiography, she may reveal the identity of the individual who raised concerns about the skin tone of her son, Archie.

If Meghan Markle chooses to publish a memoir, she may reveal the identity of the royal who raised concerns about Prince Archie's skin color before his birth, which has left royal aides concerned.

3 Prince Harry will reunite with members of the Royal Family for the first time since the release of his memoir, "Spare," in January. 3 Royal aides are concerned that Meghan Markle may reveal the identity of the royal who raised concerns about Prince Archie if she writes a memoir. 3 The possibility of Meghan revealing the identity of the royal could boost sales for her potential memoir.

According to the Telegraph, there are concerns among royal aides that even if there is a ceasefire in place for the upcoming coronation, it does not prevent Meghan Markle from elaborating on the allegations about the royal who questioned Prince Archie's skin color in her future autobiography.

The Duchess of Sussex has denied reports in a newspaper that her decision not to attend King Charles's coronation on May 6 was due to a series of correspondences between herself and the Prince of Wales in which she raised concerns about unconscious bias within the Royal Family.

According to a source from The Telegraph, Meghan Markle reportedly feels that her concerns about unconscious bias within the Royal Family have not been adequately addressed, which may have been a factor in her decision to skip the coronation.

However, the Duchess denied the claims made in the newspaper, and a spokesperson for Meghan released a statement saying: 'The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.' 'Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.'

The letters were sent after Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where she claimed that a member of the Royal Family had discussed the potential skin color of her unborn child.

According to The Telegraph's report, Meghan's letter was written as a response to a letter from Prince Charles in which he expressed his sadness over the division within the family.

According to the Telegraph, the letters sent between Meghan Markle and Prince Charles also revealed the identity of the senior royal who made the comment about the potential skin color of Meghan's unborn child. Both parties reportedly acknowledged that the remark was not made with malicious intent.

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle claimed that there were multiple discussions within the Royal Family about what her son would look like.

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle mentioned that there were discussions within the Royal Family about how her son Archie, who is now three, would not be given a princely title or any royal protection.

'In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, we had the conversation that he wouldn’t be given security, that he wasn't going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,' Meghan told Oprah.

The host questioned: 'They were concerned that if he were too brown, that would be a problem.' 'Are you saying that?'

The Duchess replied: 'If that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?'

Considering the possibility of Meghan writing her own memoir as part of her and Prince Harry's four-book deal with Penguin Random House, there is a concern among royal aides about her revealing more information regarding the exchange about Archie's skin color.

According to The Telegraph, revealing the identity of the royal who made the comment about Archie's skin color could boost sales for Meghan's potential tell-all memoir.

There are only 10 days left before the historic Coronation event, and all attention will be on the Duke of Sussex as he reunites with members of the Royal Family for the first time since the release of his controversial memoir, 'Spare,' in January.

Meanwhile, Meghan will stay back in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as Archie turns four on the same day as the significant event in the UK.