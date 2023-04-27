Prince William And Kate Middleton's Unexpected Pizza Delivery Left Recipients Feeling Surreal

Kate Middleton and Prince William became pizza delivery people during their outing in Wales on Thursday.

The Little Dragon Pizza Van is a popular mobile pizza enterprise that caters to tourists visiting Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The couple shared some light-hearted banter about keeping the pizza off the bright yellow couches in the room.

On Thursday, during their outing in Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William assumed a different role as they became pizza delivery people!

The Prince and Princess of Wales journeyed to Wales, the country that bears their title, to visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. The team is known for their brave efforts to assist hikers and mountaineers in the nearby mountain range and ensure their safety.

Following their participation in training activities such as medical support exercises, rappelling, and a search dog rescue demonstration, the royal duo proceeded to the Dowlais Rugby Club. Here, they interacted with members of the surrounding community and also visited the Little Dragon Pizza Van, where they enjoyed some pizza.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aged 40 and 41, respectively, requested 22 pizzas of various flavors, such as pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken, and goats' cheese. They then proceeded to share the pizzas with the rescue teams in Dowlais.

Peter Morris, the proprietor of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who assisted his colleague Shannon Stokes in serving the royal couple, 'The Princess' (presumably referring to Kate), inquired about whether they made their own dough. She also revealed that her children, Prince George (aged 9), Princess Charlotte (aged 7), and Prince Louis (aged 5), enjoy making pizzas with her and her husband.

'Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal,' he added.

The mobile pizza enterprise frequently provides its services to tourists visiting Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

'Prince William said he'd heard of us, which is quite surreal,' sources say. 'People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!'

Upon noticing the bright yellow couches in the room, William made a lighthearted comment, urging the men to 'keep the pizza off the sofas!' Kate then jokingly responded, calling him a 'nightmare with that!'

Following the completion of their royal duties for the day, Prince William and Princess Kate are lodging at a nearby bed and breakfast for the night.

The upcoming week will witness Prince William and Princess Kate joining the royal family in commemorating the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.