Russia Declines US Request To Visit Detained American Journalist
Russia Declines US Request To Visit Detained American Journalist

Web DeskAP - World 27 Apr , 2023 02:02 PM

US's request to visit detained journalist Evan Gershkovich was rejected by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the decision was made in response to Washington’s failure to provide visas to Russian journalists from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s pool when he visited the United Nations in New York.

“In this regard, the US Embassy has been informed that its request for a consular visit on May 11 of American citizen E. Gershkovich, who was detained on charges of espionage activities, is being rejected,” the statement said.

The US has designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained after his arrest in March on espionage charges leveled against him.

