Wikimedia argued that the information was well sourced and followed Wikipedia standards.

Russian court finned two million roubles (RM109485) to Wikimedia Foundation which owned by Wikipedia for not removing what said was “banned content” related to Russian military on Thursday, Interfax reported.

According to the details it was seventh fine imposed on Wikimedia in 2023 for not deleting prohibited information.

The recent penalty was for not deleting the article that was contained classified information about the location composition and equipment, including the information related to the developments of what Russia class special military operation in Ukraine.

However Wikimedia did not respond to a request for comment it previously said that the information that Russian authorities is complaining for was well sourced and followed by Wikipedia standards.

After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, there has been an increase in state control over online content in Russia. As a result, Wikipedia has become one of the few remaining independent sources of information available in Russian.

“We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now,” Interfax quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying last week.