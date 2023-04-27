Russian Military Aircraft Intercepted Over Baltic Sea, Says Germany

German and British fighter jets intercepted three Russian aircraft in international airspace.

The German Armed Forces reported that three Russian aircraft were intercepted by fighter jets from Germany and Britain in international airspace above the Baltic Sea, On Wednesday.

The German Armed Forces announced that they intercepted two Su-27 military aircraft and one Il-20 over the Baltic Sea in international airspace, and that these aircraft were flying without a transponder signal.

NATO has been safeguarding the airspace of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in north-eastern Europe since 2004, as these countries do not have their own fighter jets.

In order to accomplish this, NATO frequently sends fighter jets and troops to the Baltic Sea states that share a border with Russia.

At the start of April, Germany handed over control of the NATO air surveillance mission to the UK after eight months. However, the German Air Force will continue to provide support until the mission ends at the end of the month.