Saudi Arabia Evacuates Total Of 2,544 People From Sudan

Saudi Arabia has transported 2,544 people, including 119 Saudis and individuals from 74 other countries, to the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah since April 24.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the latest ship to arrive in Jeddah on Thursday carried 187 evacuees.

The evacuation efforts include both ships and planes, and Saudi Arabia has been assisting individuals, diplomats, and officials from around the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promised to continue evacuating its citizens and citizens of friendly countries from Sudan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has been discussing the situation in Sudan with foreign ministers and political leaders throughout April.



