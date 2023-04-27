PAK Vs NZ: Injury Sidelines Haris Sohail During Training

Injury Sidelines Haris Sohail During Training before ODI

Sources reveal that Haris injured his shoulder

Sohail was also included in Pakistan's plans for upcoming ICC World Cup

Pakistan's experienced middle-order batsman, Haris Sohail, sustained an injury during a team training session at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Sources reveal that Haris injured his shoulder while participating in fielding drills with teammate Shadab Khan.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who was retained in the national ODI squad after the last series against New Zealand in January, had to undergo scans at a local hospital.

3 Sohail was also included in Pakistan's plans for upcoming ICC World Cup 3 Injury Sidelines Haris Sohail During Training before ODI 3 Sources reveal that Haris injured his shoulder

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to participate in the first ODI against New Zealand, which is scheduled for April 27. The team management is expected to make a decision based on the results of the scans.

Haris Sohail marked his return to international cricket earlier this year against the same opposition, where he played in the ODI series against New Zealand and scored 64 runs. The former chief selector, Shahid Khan Afridi, brought him back into the squad.

Sohail was also included in Pakistan's plans for the upcoming ICC World Cup and was retained in the squad for the five-match ODI series that starts tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

ODI Series schedule

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi