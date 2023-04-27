PAK Vs NZ ODI: Fakhar Zaman Praised For Stunning Performance

Fakhar Zaman Praised For Stunning Performance on Twitter

He is also the sixth-fastest cricketer in the world

His century helped Pakistan gain momentum in their pursuit of 289

During the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan's opening batsman Fakhar Zaman demonstrated his skills by scoring his ninth ODI century, establishing himself as a dependable opener.

His century helped Pakistan gain momentum in their pursuit of 289, as he had successful partnerships with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, leaving fans thrilled.

Fakhar Zaman scored 117 runs off 114 balls with 13 boundaries and a six, making Pakistan's chase appear effortless.

3 His century helped Pakistan gain momentum in their pursuit of 289 3 Fakhar Zaman Praised For Stunning Performance on Twitter 3 He is also the sixth-fastest cricketer in the world

Meanwhile, Babar Azam, who is currently the world's top ODI batsman, accomplished another milestone during the match by reaching 12,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar Azam became the fastest Pakistani and second-fastest Asian batter to reach the milestone of 12,000 runs in international cricket, taking him 277 innings to accomplish this feat.

He is also the sixth-fastest cricketer in the world to achieve this milestone. The record for the quickest player to reach 12,000 international runs is held by Sir Vivian Richards, who accomplished the feat in 255 innings.

Babar Azam previously held the record for the fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 and 11,000 runs in international cricket before achieving the milestone of 12,000 runs in just 277 innings.

He is the eighth Pakistani cricketer to surpass the 12,000-run mark in international cricket, with the other players being Inzamam-ul-Haq (20541), Younis Khan (11790), Mohammad Yousaf (17134), Javed Miandad (16213), Saleem Malik (12938), Saeed Anwar (12876), and Mohammad Hafeez (12780).