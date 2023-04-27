PAK Vs NZ ODI: Shah Breaks World Record In First New Zealand ODI

Naseem Shah Breaks World Record In First New Zealand ODI

Naseem broke the previous record held by Matt Henry

The last time Pakistan defeated New Zealand in an ODI series was in 2011

During the first ODI match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Naseem Shah, a Pakistani fast bowler, took two wickets, bringing his total number of wickets to 20 in his first six ODI matches.

With this achievement, Naseem broke the previous record held by Matt Henry of New Zealand, who took 19 wickets in his first six ODI matches.

In the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand, Naseem Shah bowled impressively, taking two wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs.

New Zealand set a target of 289 runs for Pakistan to chase. In the preceding five-match Twenty20 series, New Zealand managed to draw 2-2 against Pakistan, even though they were missing eight players, including their captain Kane Williamson, due to their participation in the Indian Premier League or injuries.

Under the leadership of stand-in captain Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted well to the playing conditions and were able to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth one being abandoned due to rain.

Babar Azam, the current captain of Pakistan's ODI team, has led the team to victory in five out of seven ODI series so far. However, they suffered losses in two series against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January 2023. On the other hand, New Zealand has had a strong record against Pakistan in recent times, winning five out of the last six ODI series and drawing one.

The last time Pakistan defeated New Zealand in an ODI series was in 2011 at home. The remaining matches of the current series will take place in Rawalpindi on Saturday, followed by matches in Karachi on May 3, 5, and 7.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

ODI Series schedule

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi