Saim Ayub Joins Pakistan Shaheens Squad, Replacing Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub Joins Pakistan Shaheens Squad

He will be Replacing Sahibzada Farhan

The team will be led by Imran Butt

In a recent development, the left-handed opening batsman Saim Ayub has been included in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

He will be replacing Sahibzada Farhan, who has been forced to withdraw from the tour due to a right thumb injury sustained during a practice game at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. The 22-year-old Saim Ayub is a promising talent and his inclusion in the squad is expected to bolster the team's batting lineup.

Saim Ayub's inclusion in the Pakistan Shaheens squad as a replacement for the injured Sahibzada Farhan is only for the upcoming six 50-over matches scheduled to take place between 17 to 27 May in Zimbabwe.

3 The team will be led by Imran Butt 3 Saim Ayub Joins Pakistan Shaheens Squad 3 He will be Replacing Sahibzada Farhan

Saim, along with Team Consultant Abdul Rehman, will join the squad in Harare after the completion of the second four-day match on May 13. The 20-year-old Saim has already played eight T20Is for Pakistan and was part of the team that recently played in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Before their departure to Harare on 30th April, Pakistan Shaheens will have a two-day camp in Lahore on 28th and 29th April.

The team will be led by Imran Butt and will play two four-day matches and six one-day matches in Zimbabwe.