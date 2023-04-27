Hundreds Of Filipinos Evacuated From Sudan Conflict Zone To Egypt For Safety

Foreign countries began evacuating their citizens after ceasefire announced.

Evacuation process complicated by unsafe airports.

Migrant Workers Secretary coordinating safe evacuation of Philippine nationals.

Over 400 Filipinos have been evacuated from Sudan due to the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has resulted in many casualties, and foreign countries have started evacuating their citizens after the announcement of a ceasefire.

The evacuation process has been difficult as the major airports have been unsafe. The first group of Filipinos has reached Egypt, and another group has left Khartoum.

3 Migrant Workers Secretary coordinating safe evacuation of Philippine nationals. 3 Foreign countries began evacuating their citizens after ceasefire announced. 3 Evacuation process complicated by unsafe airports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs initially reported that 409 Filipinos had been evacuated, but more have registered since then. The number of Filipinos seeking evacuation may still increase as many are undocumented.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople is coordinating the efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Philippine nationals from Sudan. Those without valid passports will also be assisted.

“There is a problem acquiring a security pass to cross from the Sudan side to Egypt ... I’m pretty sure their border control is overwhelmed,” she said, adding that the Philippine embassy was facilitating temporary entry for those lacking documents. “Based on our conversation with Ambassador Tago, he said he doesn’t see that they will be rejected or they will be sent back.”







