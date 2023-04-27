language: English
Infinix Note 7 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 7 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 04:41 PM

Infinix note 7  is currently available in the market, the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and features.

The Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The Infinix note 7 features 4GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix note 7 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS
UI XOS 6.0
Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight 206 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.95 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CAMERA Main 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 18W


