Realme C35 Price In Pakistan And Features

Realme c35 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Realme c35 smartphone is currently available in the market, the company had unveiled a brand-new C-series smartphone.

The Realme c35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Realme c35 Price in Pakistan

Realme c35 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Realme c35 Specifications