Vivo Y33s Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset.

Vivo y33s is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Vivo y33s features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity which can be extended using a microSD card.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications