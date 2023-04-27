Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan And Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 Processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is currently available in the market, t he smartphone is powered by the potent Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 Processor (11 nm). This device has 5G network connectivity.

3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity. 3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and features. 3 The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 Processor.

Two versions of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 are offered at different price points.

The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

This new smartphone has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Specifications