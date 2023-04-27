language: English
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan And Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan And Specs

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 03:48 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10  is currently available in the market, t he smartphone is powered by the potent Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 Processor (11 nm). This device has 5G network connectivity.

Two versions of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 are offered at different price points.

The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

This new smartphone has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI MIUI 12
Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight 178 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 612
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Infrared Yes
Data GPRSv, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

