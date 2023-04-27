Erdogan Cancels Public Events Due To Illness Ahead Of Turkish Election

Erdogan cancelled two days of campaigning after falling ill during a live interview.

Social media images sparked rumors that he was critically ill in hospital after a heart attack.

Upcoming elections are considered the most important in Turkey's modern history.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled most of his campaign events for two days after falling ill during a live TV interview ahead of the upcoming elections.

Erdogan, who is fighting to keep his position in the next month's vote, cited a 'serious stomach flu' for his abrupt departure from the interview.

He has also declined to attend public events to get some rest, although he is scheduled to participate virtually in the opening of a nuclear power plant on Thursday.

Despite various speculations, the government dismissed any unfounded allegations about his health.

“No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK Party are set to win the May 14 elections,” the presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fell ill during a live TV interview, some social media images suggested that he was hospitalized with a heart attack.

This comes ahead of what is considered one of the most crucial elections in Turkey's modern history, which is happening amidst challenges such as the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, high inflation, and a currency crisis. Erdogan, who is seeking to extend his power for a third decade, faces strong opposition from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People's Party, and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, which has decided not to field its own presidential candidate.

With Kurds being the largest minority in Turkey, analysts say that the HDP's support could prove to be a game-changer in the elections.



