Ukraine PM Feels Optimistic After Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Xi Jinping Call

Ukraine PM: Zelensky-Xi talk could lead to new cooperation stage.

Shmyhal sees China as potential mediator in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

Moscow welcomes communication to resolve Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's discussion was “very fruitful” and could open a “new stage” of cooperation between the two countries, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a Thursday news conference in Rome.

“This conversation I’m sure is opening a new stage of our cooperation and relations with the Chinese Republic,” Shmyhal said

“I’m sure this is a very good start for the development of our future relations,” he added.

“We have our way to peace, Zelensky’s formula,” Shmyhal said when asked to comment on China being a mediator in possible peace talks with Russia.

“We fully understand what the liberation of Ukraine is. All the territories within the 1991 borders must be free. Security must be guaranteed by international structures. Only in this case, we can be sure of having a stable, just, and lasting peace,” he said.

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation, which is believed to be their first exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In response to the call, Moscow stated that it appreciates any communication that could lead to the resolution of the conflict.

“We are ready to welcome everything that can hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement by Russia of all its goals,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday when asked about the call.

He stated that the communication between the leaders of China and Ukraine is a matter of sovereignty for both countries.