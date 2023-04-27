UAE Announces New Moon Mission Following Lunar Lander Crash

UAE to launch new Moon mission following loss of Rashid exploratory rover during failed lunar landing.

Japanese company iSpace reported a high likelihood of loss of the Hakuto-R lander.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister initiates Rashid 2 lunar mission.

After the failure of the UAE's previous lunar landing mission that resulted in the loss of its Rashid exploratory rover, the UAE is planning to launch a new Moon mission.

The Japanese company iSpace, which aimed to achieve the first-ever landing on the Moon's surface by a private company, reported a high likelihood of the loss of the Hakuto-R lander.

Despite the setback, the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has confirmed the initiation of a Rashid 2 lunar mission by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

During his visit to the center, he emphasized the importance of continuing to explore space and the UAE's ability to develop advanced space projects. Despite the failure of the previous mission, the UAE has maintained its aspirations for space exploration.

“The UAE built a space sector from scratch in just 10 years. The Rashid rover mission was driven by the country’s ambitious vision for space exploration.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, the Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, acknowledged that space missions carry significant risk, but he believes that these risks can be managed scientifically and systematically.

“Under the directives and guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, we have announced the launch of the Rashid 2 project, a new Emirati attempt to reach the Moon.”

The upcoming Rashid 2 lunar mission follows the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center's previous achievements in space exploration, including creating the world's most compact rover and deploying the first-ever Emirati and Arab rover into lunar orbit.

The Rashid rover, which weighed about 10 kilograms and had dimensions of 80 cm in height, 53.5 cm in length, and almost 54 cm in width, was launched by SpaceX on Dec. 11 and was integrated into iSpace's Hakuto-R lander.

The Emirati lunar mission science program was a collaboration between the MBRSC and 10 international and four UAE-based organizations, with approximately 40 scientists and researchers involved in developing the main instruments for the Rashid rover.



