Britain Engages In Talks To Prolong Ceasefire By Three Days

The British ambassador in Sudan is engaging with conflicting parties within the country, to prolong the three-day ceasefire that is set to expire at midnight.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: 'As part of that, we are supporting an extension to the ceasefire and are lobbying for that.'

Today, two flights arrived in Cyprus, transporting British citizens who have been evacuated from the ongoing conflict. Additional flights are scheduled to arrive soon.

“A further flight has landed today. It was six flights yesterday, two have landed today and there are more expected later today as well,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Downing Street emphasized the crucial importance of individuals who are eligible to enter the UK to do so without delay, as it is deemed imperative.