Iconic Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Passes Away At Age 79

Jerry Springer passed away at the age of 79 in his home in Chicago suburbs.

He was known for his ability to connect with people through his controversial show, "The Jerry Springer Show".

The show received criticisms for exploiting vulnerable people for entertainment.

The family of Jerry Springer has issued a statement announcing the passing of the 79-year-old TV host.

'Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family.

He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.

The program, which ran for almost three decades, became a cultural phenomenon, with studio audiences chanting 'Jerry, Jerry' during the show's interviews.

However, the series was also heavily criticized for exploiting vulnerable people and their domestic issues for entertainment.

Despite this, it became famous worldwide for its chaotic segments that laid bare colorful cheating claims and revealed disputed paternity test results on live television.

Before entering the television industry, Springer held various roles such as a political reporter, commentator, mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio, and political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy.

The show was the inspiration behind the UK's equally controversial program, 'The Jeremy Kyle Show.'















