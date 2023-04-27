Suspected Leaker Threatened And Researched Shootings, US Claims

US airman suspected of leaks had violent threats, studied mass shootings.

Teixeira allegedly posted on social media about wanting to kill numerous people.

Authorities are currently investigating how Jack Teixeira leaked numerous classified files.

A US airman suspected of leaking classified files had a history of making violent threats and researching mass shootings, according to prosecutors.

Jack Teixeira allegedly posted on social media about wanting to kill numerous people and 'culling the weak minded.' The court filing also stated that he inquired about a rifle that could easily be operated from an SUV.

On Thursday, prosecutors will argue that he should remain in custody until his trial, as they believe he poses a danger to both Americans and US national security.

Teixeira's legal team has yet to comment on the case.

According to the prosecutors, he posted repeatedly about 'troubling' violent acts including a potential mass shooting.

He allegedly described building an 'assassination van' and driving around shooting people in a 'crowded urban or suburban environment'.

He also allegedly searched for multiple recent mass shootings on his government computer, including Uvalde and the Las Vegas shooting.

The filing also said a search of Mr. Teixeira's home had uncovered 'a virtual arsenal of weapons, including bolt-action rifles, rifles, AR and AK-style weapons, and a bazooka' that were kept 'just feet from his bed'.

It added that he was suspended from high school when a classmate overheard him making threats and discussing Molotov cocktails as well as other weapons.

He discussed violence and murder online and was prone to making 'racial threats', prosecutors wrote.

They also said that, after his arrest, the FBI found a tablet, a laptop and an Xbox gaming console at his home that had been smashed and placed in a dumpster.

Authorities are currently investigating how Jack Teixeira leaked numerous classified files and whether he retained any physical or digital copies.

These files, which were initially shared on the online chat platform Discord, contained sensitive details related to US allies and the conflict in Ukraine.

The filing said he 'may still have access to a trove of classified information' and poses a 'serious flight risk' as hostile nations could potentially give him safe haven.

'There simply is no condition or combination of conditions that can ensure the defendant will not further disclose additional information still in his knowledge or possession,' prosecutors wrote.

'The damage the defendant has already caused to the US national security is immense. The damage the defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary.'



