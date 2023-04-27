Trump Loses Appeal To Block Pence Testimony

Trump lost attempt to block Pence's testimony.

Federal criminal investigation examining Trump's actions after 2020 election.

DC Circuit Court denied Trump's request to halt Pence's subpoena.

Former US President Donald Trump has lost an emergency attempt to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying about their direct conversations, in the latest boost to a federal criminal investigation examining Trump’s and others’ actions after the 2020 US presidential election.

The investigation, headed by special counsel Jack Smith, examines allegations of election interference, obstruction of justice, and other potential crimes Trump and his associates committed following his defeat in the 2020 election.

The former president has repeatedly tried and failed to prevent witnesses close to him from testifying in the investigation.

This latest order from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals likely will usher in Pence’s grand jury testimony quickly – an unprecedented development in modern presidential history.

The decision, which was issued by Judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins, and Greg Katsas on the DC Circuit, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night that a reputed media outlet previously identified as Trump’s executive privilege challenge to Pence.

No dissents were noted on the public docket.

Trump had attempted to block Pence from testifying about their direct communications, even after the former vice president had written about some of those exchanges and a lower-court judge had ruled against Trump.

Despite Trump’s request for emergency intervention from the DC Circuit several weeks ago, the court refused to put Pence’s subpoena on hold and to override the lower-court ruling, flatly denying Trump’s requests.

Trump may attempt to appeal again or even press the issue at the Supreme Court.

However, after similar rulings from this court of appeals, he gave up pushing several past executive privilege challenges to the special counsel's investigation.







