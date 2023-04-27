New Yorker's Video Praising Mumbai In Hindi Goes Viral

A video shared on Instagram by blogger features a man from New York.

Mumbai is a city that many people go to in search of a new life, and it's called the 'City of Dreams.'

One thing that makes Mumbai unique is the different types of people who live there.

People from all over India and other countries come to Mumbai, which makes it a place where many different cultures and traditions come together.

A video shared on Instagram by a blogger known as The Spindoctor (Sanjay Meriya) features a man from New York speaking in Hindi about why he likes Mumbai more than New York.

The video has surprised many viewers and is likely to surprise you too.

A video was posted on social media with a message that said, 'I met a New Yorker who had been living in India for five years. He spoke great Hindi and described his life in Mumbai as luxurious, while his life in New York was full of bustle. He's an amazing person who even offered us free tickets to a Broadway show, as he is a Managing Director there. Andre is awesome!'

In the video, Sanjay Meriya saying, 'We met Andriya in New York, he then asked him What was there in India and what is here in America?'

The man expressed in Hindi that Mumbai was really good, and it was the best of the best, meaning it was like being in first class.

When the blogger asked him how things were going in America, the man replied that in Mumbai they were kings, but after coming to America, he felt like a beggar with nothing.

He said this in a lighthearted way, laughing while saying that he was a 'Nanga Fakeer' which means a naked beggar in Hindi.

It is commonly said in India that people here live their lives to the fullest, just like royalty, and this has been exemplified in a viral video that has gained a lot of attention on social media.

The video has been posted for quite some time now and has garnered over 3 million views, 423K likes, and a multitude of comments that are sure to make you laugh.