Watch Video: Skier Stuns Crowd With Backflip And Juggling Skills

A video of a skier doing a backflip over a snowdrift goes viral.

Another skier became famous for a similar stunt and went viral.

Ragettli was seen snowboarding while dribbling a football.

Lots of people want to try skiing as part of their list of things they want to do before they die.

Adventure sports are great because they give you a thrill, with the wind in your face, going fast and being surrounded by beautiful scenery.

But some people feel like they need to add even more excitement to their life, and there's a video that's become really popular that shows a skier doing some amazing things.

In the video, a skier does a backflip over a pile of snow, which is impressive on its own. But what makes the video really special is that the skier also juggles three clubs while doing the backflip.

He knew that doing something so amazing would impress people.

After watching the video, you will surely be amazed by the skier's talent and ability to balance.

However, the person's name and the location and time of the recording were not given.

The caption with the video read, 'Life is not lived in vain!' On Twitter, people quickly praised the skier's skill, with one person asking, 'How did he even come up with that idea?'

Another skier named Andri Ragettli became famous for doing a similar stunt and went viral.

Watch the video below:

>

The video shows Ragettli's incredible talent, and it might even leave you speechless.

Real Madrid CF's official Instagram page reposted the video, which helped it gain popularity. In the video, Ragettli can be seen snowboarding while dribbling a football.

The video has gained a lot of popularity since it was posted a few days ago, with over 1.2 million likes and numerous comments from viewers.

Many people couldn't stop praising Andri Ragettli's incredible skills, and the skier himself even responded to the video.

Last year, he amazed his fans by attempting to juggle a football while skiing.

He managed to balance the ball on each foot while skiing and kept it in the air for the entire duration of the video.

Real Madrid's official Instagram account posted the video with the caption 'Wow.' Ragettli is a supporter of Real Madrid.